New Shark Sightings Reported At Jones Beach Day After Lifeguard Bit

A day after a Long Island lifeguard suffered a minor bite near the shore of Jones Beach, new shark sightings were reported, according to state officials.

New York State Parks officials announced that there were multiple reports of sharks spotted a few hundred yards off the shore of Jones Beach in the area of Central Mall and Field 2.

On Monday, July 26, a lifeguard reported seeing a fin in the water at Jones Beach, at which point he noticed a small bite on his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, though Nassau County Police ramped up patrols in the area in response.

“Jones Beach State Park is open for swimming,” New York State Parks and Historic Sites officials announced. “Lifeguards are continuously scanning and patrolling the waters for any dangerous marine life, such as sharks.

“Park Police and Park staff are actively patrolling the beachfront as well and drone operators from the Jones Beach Lifeguard Corp. and New York State Police Drone Operators are available and respond to scan the waters.”

In response to the recent sightings, officials advised beachgoers to:

Avoid areas with seals;

Avoid areas with schools of baitfish, often characterized by fish splashing on the surface, diving sea birds, or the presence of marine mammals such as dolphins;

Avoid areas where people are fishing'

Avoid swimming in the ocean at dusk, dawn, or nighttime;

Avoid murky water;

Avoid isolation. Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups;

Swim close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom;

Always follow instructions of lifeguards and parks staff;

Adhere to all signage at beaches.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.