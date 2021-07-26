Police Intensify Air, Water Patrol On Long Island After Shark Sightings

Officials on Long Island are on high alert following a recent uptick in shark sightings off the coast of area beaches.

Last week, there were multiple shark sightings reported off the coast - mostly in Nassau County - prompting officials to ramp up patrols over the weekend to ensure the safety of beach-goers as the dog days of summer approach.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that in response to the latest sightings, she instructed the police department to increase helicopter and marine patrols out of precaution.

"I've directed the Nassau County Police Department to begin enhanced marine and helicopter patrols along the coast to keep an eye out for anything dangerous potentially lurking under the waters," Curran said.

"We're not doing this to frighten people. We just want people to be aware of what is going on.”

On Thursday, July 22, two sand sharks that were several feet long were spotted near the shore at Field 6 at Jones Beach, prompting a temporary prohibition of swimming in the area.

Sharks have also been spotted near Nickerson Beach, and off the shore in Bridgehampton.

According to a PIX11 report, a lifeguard was also injured in a potential shark attack at Jones Beach on Monday, July 26.

Laura Curran on Twitter. Twitter/@NassauExecutive

“Due to multiple reported shark sightings, @NassauCountyPD is intensifying aerial and water patrols out of an abundance of caution,” Curran posted on Twitter. “I urge residents to stay calm, use common sense and follow lifeguard instructions.”

