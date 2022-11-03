Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
News

Multiple Injuries Reported After Building Collapses In Smithtown

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police said the building is located at 840 Middle Country Road in Smithtown
Police said the building is located at 840 Middle Country Road in Smithtown Photo Credit: Google Maps

Six people were hospitalized after a building partially collapsed on Long Island.

Police received a report about the incident in Smithtown at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police said the building, located at 840 Middle Country Road (Route 25) in the hamlet of St. James, is under construction.

Two of the people who were hospitalized suffered serious injuries, police reported.

Route 25 has since been reopened, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.