Multiple Injuries Reported After Building Collapses In Smithtown

Six people were hospitalized after a building partially collapsed on Long Island.

Police received a report about the incident in Smithtown at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police said the building, located at 840 Middle Country Road (Route 25) in the hamlet of St. James, is under construction.

Two of the people who were hospitalized suffered serious injuries, police reported.

Route 25 has since been reopened, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

