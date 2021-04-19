Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Missing Long Island 21-Year-Old Found

Daily Voice
Samantha Rodriguez
Samantha Rodriguez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Update:

A Long Island woman who went missing has been founded.

Samantha Rodriguez, age 21, had last been seen leaving her residence in Uniondale on Friday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

She has now been located, police announced.

Original report:

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Samantha Rodriguez, age 21, was last seen leaving her residence in Uniondale on Friday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Adult to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

