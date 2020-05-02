Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been located.

Summer Jordan had last been seen outside her Valley Stream home around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported on Friday, May 1 at 10:45 a.m.

Police announced late Saturday morning, May 2 that she has been found.

Original report:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Summer Jordan was last seen outside her Valley Stream home around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported on Friday, May 1 at 10:45 a.m.

She is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers. Her probable destination is unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All callers will remain anonymous.

