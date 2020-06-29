Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Missing 12-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Daily Voice
Isabella Ortega
Isabella Ortega Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Update:

A 12-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Isabella Ortega had last been seen at her residence in Port Washington on Saturday, June 27 at 1 a.m. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Sunday afternoon, June 28.

On Sunday night, police announced she was located.

Original report:

A 12-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Isabella Ortega was last seen at her residence in Port Washington on Saturday, June 27 at 1 a.m. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Sunday afternoon, June 28.

She is 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with long black hair, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black sandals and gold backpack. She is in need of medication, police said.

Detectives request that if anyone has information on her whereabouts contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.