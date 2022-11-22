Melville Man Sentenced After Months-Long Investigation Into Child Pornography, Coercion Crimes

A Long Island man was sentenced after a months-long investigation into child pornography and coercion crimes.

Bradley Garyn, age 29, of Melville, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, to an indeterminate prison term of five to 15 years, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.

“This defendant exploited numerous young and impressionable teenagers in order to satisfy his own prurient and repugnant desires,” Tierney said. “The actions by this defendant will not be tolerated in Suffolk County, and the term of imprisonment he will serve for these crimes, as well as the orders of protection we have obtained on behalf of these victims, will ensure that this defendant cannot continue to engage in such abhorrent criminal behavior.”

The investigation began in September 2020 when a victim reported to law enforcement that Garyn coerced her into providing explicit photographs and videos through Snapchat, the DA's Office said.

Investigators found that Garyn contacted multiple girls between the ages of 12 and 16 on Snapchat under various usernames, including “ipay4feetpics,” “paying4feetpics” and “PayU4Selfies," Tierney said.

He offered $10 in exchange for "selfies" or photographs of the girls' feet, the DA's Office reported.

After he established communication with the victims, Garyn solicited "increasingly explicit photographs and videos in exchange for higher amounts of money, up to $500," the DA's Office said.

Tierney said Garyn coerced one of the victims to send him sexually explicit photographs by threatening to disseminate explicit images of her.

He was arrested in December 2020, according to the report.

The DA's Office said Garyn pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19, to the following charges:

Four counts of use of a child in a sexual performance

Four counts of promoting sexual performance by a child

One count of possessing a sexual performance by a child

Four counts of first-degree disseminating indecent materials to a minor

Three counts of first-degree coercion

Five counts of third-degree criminal solicitation

Five counts of endangering the welfare of a child

One count of fourth-degree criminal solicitation

