Man Who 'Nearly Killed' Police Officer In Patchogue Stabbing Pleads Guilty

A man accused of stabbing a Long Island police officer during an attempted arrest, nearly killing him, is facing more than a decade behind bars after confessing to the attack.

Jonathan Nunez, age 27, of Centereach, pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Feb. 6, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

Prosecutors said Suffolk County Police Officer Christopher Racioppo attempted to stop Nunez at around 10:30 p.m. on April 10, 2021 after observing him driving in an erratic manner with his lights off in Patchogue, on South Ocean Boulevard.

When Racioppo activated his emergency lights, Nunez sped away and the officer chased him.

Nunez eventually crashed into another car “at a high rate of speed,” totaling both vehicles and leaving the other driver with minor injuries, prosecutors said. He then took off running into a nearby backyard.

Racioppo caught up to him and, as the two men struggled, Nunez stabbed Racioppo in his upper left leg, severing his femoral artery.

Several Good Samaritans were able to restrain Nunez until additional officers arrived and arrested him. Other witnesses tended to Racioppo as he laid bleeding.

Racioppo lost nearly his entire blood supply, and was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to prosecutors. He was later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent life-saving blood transfusions and surgery.

"This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers face every day. This defendant admitted that he nearly killed a police officer who was merely conducting a simple traffic stop,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Fortunately, this officer did not lose his life, but he was seriously injured… all because he was just doing his job.”

In court Monday, Nunez pleaded guilty to the following charges

One count of Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer (felony)

One count of Assault in the First Degree (felony)

One count of Assault on a Police Officer (felony)

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

One count of Assault in the Third Degree, (misdemeanor)

One count of Resisting Arrest, (misdemeanor)

One count of Reckless Driving, (misdemeanor)

One count of Leaving the Scene of an MVA with Injury (misdemeanor)

One count of Driving While Impaired by Drugs (misdemeanor)

Nunez is expected to be sentenced to 16 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is set for Monday, March 13.

