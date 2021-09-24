Man Sentenced For Murdering Co-Worker At Long Island Shop

A 74-year-old man was sentenced for murdering his co-worker at a Long Island shop where they worked.

Lawrence Grammer, of Glen Cove, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 23, to 25 years to life in prison in the August 2018 shooting death of 35-year-old Bashir "Bobby" Ward, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said.

On June 3, Grammer was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the DA's Office said.

An indictment reported that Grammer shot and killed Ward at about 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 4 of 2018 at the Citgo Gas Station/D&R Auto Services in Glen Head.

Grammer had worked at the shop for about 15 years.

Smith said the day before the murder, Grammer got into an argument with another co-worker about gas station receipts, and Ward intervened. The argument turned physical, and Ward pushed Grammer onto the ground.

The next day, Grammer shot Ward in the back of the head from less than two feet away and left the scene, Smith said.

He then called 911, saying "I just killed a guy," the DA's Office said. He returned to the shop and was arrested.

“Bashir ‘Bobby’ Ward was effectively executed when this defendant approached him from behind and mercilessly shot him once in the back of the head at close range, killing him,” Smith said. “Grammer took a man’s life after a petty argument and will now spend decades in prison paying for his crime.”

