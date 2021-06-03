Man Convicted Of Murdering Coworker At Long Island Shop

A Long Island man will face life in prison when he is sentenced following his conviction for murdering his coworker during a dispute in 2018 at an auto repair shop.

Glen Cove resident Lawrence Grammer, age 74, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon following a fatal shooting at a Glen Head repair shop in August 2018.

According to the indictment, Grammer shot and killed his co-worker, Bashir ‘Bobby’ Ward, 35, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2018, at the Citgo Gas Station/D&R Auto Services in Glen Head.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that Grammer, who had been a mechanic at the shop for approximately 15 years, had gotten into an argument over gas station receipts with a third coworker the day before the murder.

Ward intervened and Grammer and Ward’s argument became physical and Ward pushed Grammer, who was 71 years old at the time, onto the ground.

The following day, Singas said that Ward was working on a customer’s Jeep on a. lift at the shop when Grammer, working on his own Dodge Durango, grabbed a gun from the truck, walked up to Ward, and shot him in the back of the head from less than two feet away.

Following the shooting, Grammer called police and told police that “I just killed a guy” and that the murder weapon was in the seat of a Toyota.

Singas said that Grammer returned to the shop a few minutes later and was placed under arrest. The gun was recovered in a Toyota Rav4, which was parked down the street and registered to his son.

The DA noted that the trial began on Monday, May 24, and the jury deliberated for less than a day before returning the guilty verdict.

Grammer is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Tuesday, July 27, when he will face between 25 years to life in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.