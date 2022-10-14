Man Indicted For Murder Of Bay Shore Man While Leaving Party

A man has been indicted for the murder of a Long Island man who was attacked and killed while leaving a party.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the indictment of Basheer Vinson, age 28, of Brooklyn, who is accused of murdering a Bay Shore man in 2020.

“This defendant’s alleged attempt to rob the victim as he was leaving a party with friends ended in a senseless tragedy,” said Tierney. “This individual will now have to face the consequences of his actions and our office will work tirelessly to make sure we bring justice to the victim and his loved ones.”

According to the investigation, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at about 2 a.m., Vinson and a second unapprehended person allegedly approached Mark Birthwright, age 26, as he left a house party on Patton Avenue in Wyandanch.

Vinson demanded money, and a scuffle between Birthwright and Vinson occurred which resulted in Vinson’s baseball cap being knocked to the ground, the investigation shows.

Vinson allegedly pulled a handgun and fired a single shot which struck Birthwright in the chest, said the DA's Office.

One of Birthwright's friends ran toward him, and the Vinson allegedly fired another shot which struck the friend in the torso. Vinson ran off without getting any money, the investigation shows.

Birthwright was pronounced dead at the scene, while the friend was taken to Good Samaritan with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vinson’s DNA was later recovered on the baseball cap, as well as on one of the spent shell casings recovered at the scene.

He was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Vinson is charged with:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree murder

Attempted murder

Two counts of attempted robbery

Attempted assault

Two counts of assault

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

At his arraignment, Vinson was ordered held without bail.

