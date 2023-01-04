Man Charged After Victim's Legs Amputated In Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Brentwood, DA Says

A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly drove on Long Island while drunk at more than twice the legal limit and crashed into a victim, causing her legs to be amputated.

Kevin Rosas Daqui, of Brooklyn, was indicted for the crash that happened in Brentwood in November, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“The victim was tending to her disabled vehicle when this defendant, while allegedly intoxicated and driving recklessly, crashed into the victim and her car, causing injuries so severe that both of her legs had to be amputated,” Tierney said. “His passengers were also severely injured in the crash. In the blink of an eye, this alleged reckless behavior has forever altered the lives of the victims.”

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the DA's Office said.

Rosas Daqui was driving a 2012 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed to Brentwood after an evening at the Marine Corps Ball in Westbury, according to the report.

He was driving south on the Sagtikos Parkway near Crooked Hill Road when he struck the victim and a disabled vehicle in the right lane, Tierney said.

The victim was standing near the back of her vehicle, trying to remove a spare tire from her truck when the Honda hit her.

The impact caused the traumatic and instant amputation of both of her lower legs, the DA's Office said.

She was treated by an off-duty Suffolk County Police officer and his wife after the crash. According to the report, the couple used belts as tourniquets on both legs and successfully saved her from bleeding to death.

The victim underwent life-saving emergency surgery to close the wounds.

Rosas Daqui's two passengers were also reportedly injured in the crash. One of the passengers, who is a member of the United States Marine Corps, underwent emergency surgery for skull and facial fractures and remained hospitalized for 18 days, Tierney said.

The other passenger was diagnosed with a lower spine fracture, the DA's Office reported.

A toxicology report after the crash found that Rosas Daqui had a blood alcohol content of .22 percent, Tierney said.

The DA's Office said he is charged with:

Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault

Two counts of second-degree assault

Three counts of first-degree vehicular assault

Two counts of second-degree vehicular assault

Third-degree assault

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Two counts of driving while intoxicated

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Tierney said Rosas Daqui was released on his own recognizance and his driver's license was suspended.

He is set to appear in court again on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

