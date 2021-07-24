Long Island Man Sentenced For Fatal 2018 Shooting Of 30-Year-Old

A Long Island man has been sentenced for the 2018 murder of a 30-year-old.

On Oct. 19, 2018, at approximately 10:55 a.m., victim Demetrius Winfield was exiting his vehicle, on break from his job, in front of a home on Wellesley Street in Hempstead, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said.

Winfield and a friend were then shot by Jamik Cannon, age 28, of Hempstead, and his co-conspirator Brian Marshall-Gibson, according to authorities, who said that Cannon and Marshall-Gibson fired at least 15 shots in 14 seconds.

Winfield was shot in the face, chest, and groin and was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Winthrop Hospital. The second man was also shot and continues to recover from his injuries.

Cannon and Winfield were known to each other and had gotten into a disagreement three days earlier at a gas station, authorities said.

Cannon and Marshall-Gibson were arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department on December 11, 2018.

On Friday, July 23, Cannon was sentenced to 37 years to life in prison.

Cannon had been convicted by a jury on Friday, May 14 on charges of:

Murder in the second degree (a Class A-I felony),

Assault in the first degree (a Class B felony),

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a Class C violent felony).

“This defendant and his accomplice turned a residential street in Hempstead into a killing field at 11 o’clock on a Friday morning,” said Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. SmithSmith. “Fifteen gunshots over a petty argument took Demetrius Winfield’s life, nearly killed his friend, and terrorized the Hempstead community. We will continue to vigorously prosecute gun violence and its aftermath to the fullest extent of the law.”

Acting DA Smith said that Marshall-Gibson pleaded guilty on Thursday, April 29 on charges of:

Murder in the second degree,

Attempted murder in the second degree,

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He was sentenced on Aug. 24, 2020, to a combined 20 years to life in prison and five years post-release supervision.

