Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Lloyd Harbor Teen Seriously Injured In Huntington Crash Involving Intoxicated Driver: Police
News

Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area where the incident happened, off West Broadway in Port Jeff.
The area where the incident happened, off West Broadway in Port Jeff. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson.

He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water, Suffolk County Police said.

The man has been identified as Stuart Dorfman, age 74, of Plainview, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.