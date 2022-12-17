Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson

A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson.

He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water, Suffolk County Police said.

The man has been identified as Stuart Dorfman, age 74, of Plainview, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

