Long Island Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Shooting At Cops

A Long Island man who allegedly fired at least three times at a group of police officers was arraigned on four grand jury indictment charges of attempted murder, authorities announced.

Christopher Anderson, age 25, was arraigned Friday, Feb. 26 on four counts of:

Attempted murder in the first degree (a Class A-I felony),

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a Class C C violent felony),

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (a Class D violent felony),

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (a violation).

Anderson, of Roosevelt, was remanded, and the case is due back in court on Thursday, March 4. He faces a potential maximum of 40 years to life in prison on each of the top charges.

“The defendant is accused of firing several shots at a group of police officers at close range after fleeing a stop and recklessly speeding through neighborhoods until the car was boxed in,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. “It is a miracle that none of the officers were killed that evening. I have assigned this case to my Homicide Bureau to vigorously prosecute these allegations.”

DA Singas said that on Tuesday, Dec. 29, four Hempstead Police personnel – three detectives and a police officer – were investigating a report of an armed driver at a gas station in the vicinity of Greenwich Street and Baldwin Road in Hempstead.

Police activated sirens on an unmarked vehicle and approached a car allegedly operated by Christopher Anderson.

As they approached on foot, Anderson allegedly drove off, struck a vehicle at the gas station, and fled the scene.

A vehicular pursuit ensued for approximately one and a half miles and ended at a home in Roosevelt on East Pennywood Avenue.

Anderson allegedly wedged his car next to another car in the driveway. As Anderson attempted to exit the vehicle, the officers approached the car and Anderson allegedly fired at least three rounds at them, with officers returning fire.

Neither Anderson nor the officers were hit.

A second passenger also exited from the vehicle operated by Anderson.

Anderson allegedly fled into a backyard and was apprehended the following day by the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad.

