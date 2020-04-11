Long Island Man Admits To Aggravated Vehicular Homicide For Fatal Ambulette Crash

A Long Island man admitted to driving drunk and crashing into an ambulate, killing a retired NYPD detective who was inside being treated.

Locus Valley resident Alvaro Gutierrez-Garcia pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges for his role in the fatal crash in Glen Cove last year.

On Sept. 1 last year, Gutierrez-Garcia was driving his Cadillac east on Forest Avenue in Glen Cove when he struck a private ambulette driving south on Walnut Avenue, causing the ambulette to overturn.

Gutierrez-Garcia did not sustain any injuries, though his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the driver of the ambulette, the EMT inside the vehicle and the passenger being transported.

Denis Motherway, 85, the patient inside the ambulette, died of injuries suffered during the crash. Motherway, was a retired NYPD Detective whose son, Timothy Motherway was also killed in a drunk driving crash in March 2009, Singas said.

Singas noted that two hours after the crash, Gutierrez-Garcia’s blood alcohol content was .22 percent, nearly triple the legal limit.

“The defendant was nearly three times the legal limit and speeding when he crashed into an ambulette, flipped the emergency vehicle over, and killed retired NYPD detective Denis Motherway, while seriously injuring an EMT,” Singas said.

“The Motherway family has experienced extraordinary losses due to the behavior of drunk drivers and we continue to express our condolences as they mourn the loss of Denis and Timothy.”

Gutierrez-Garcia, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, assault, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is expected to be sentenced to a term of six to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and his driver’s license will be revoked for one year upon his release.

