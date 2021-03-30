Long Island Catholic Diocese Sells Headquarters for $5.2M After Filing Bankruptcy

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island has sold its headquarters for $5.2 million in an effort to compensate its creditors.

The property in Rockville Centre, at 50 North Park Ave., was purchased by Synergy Holding Partners, which includes a five-story office building and a parking lot, said Sean P. Dolan, director of communications for the Diocese.

As part of the agreement, the diocese will continue to occupy the building until August 31, while it completes its transition to new facilities.

The diocese, home to 1.4 million Catholics on Long Island, declared bankruptcy in October after it was hit with more than 200 lawsuits under the state's Child Victim's Act which covers victims of sexual abuse.

Although Dolan said the monies will be used to pay creditors, he did not specify if the money would be used to pay off the many lawsuits under the Child Victim's Act.

The diocese will continue to operate much as it has for the past year with employees working remotely from home and according to COVID protocol when they are in the office or holding in-person meetings, Dolan said.

The sale and the upcoming move are not expected to interrupt the daily operations of the diocese.

“The sale and our relocation will have no effect on our ministry. In fact, the operating efficiencies that will result are expected to free resources that can be directed to those with the greatest need,” said Fr. Eric Fasano, Vicar General, Diocese of Rockville Centre.

In addition to the sale, the diocese has closed seven of its grammar schools because of declining enrollment, much of it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

