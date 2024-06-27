'Way Too Young For Heaven:' Family Remembers Commack Woman Killed In Florida Crash

Emily Koutsoliontos, from Commack, was killed in a car crash in the city of Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, June 22, according to family friends.

She leaves behind her parents, Michele and Nick, her sister Grace, and her brother Kevin.

“[They are] completely devastated and heartbroken, as are her friends and family…Emily was a powerful force of kindness, beauty, and strength,” wrote Linda Pollack, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for Emily’s family.

“Her laughter was contagious, her smile was infectious and her heart was always so welcoming...28 years old is way too young for heaven.”

Pollack started the fundraiser as a way to help support the Koutsoliontos’ during this difficult time, providing funds to bring Emily back to New York and for additional funeral and burial expenses.

In the three days since the fundraiser began, the campaign’s $20,000 goal has been doubled, with a running total of $40,427 raised.

Pollack wrote in an update that the GoFundMe’s response has been “overwhelming.”

“We are grateful for your generosity and compassion,” she continued.

Friends remembered Emily on social media and under her obituary as a beautiful soul.

“You truly were the most beautiful soul that did not deserve an ending like this,” wrote friend Diana Agosta on Facebook, “You were such a good friend and always there when I needed.”

Alyssa Macchia, who wrote a tribute under Emily’s obituary, said her heart aches not only for the loss of her friend but “for everyone who was lucky to know you.”

“It brings me comfort knowing you lived your life to the fullest – you put family and friends first, lived unapologetically, and [were] always laughing.”

“I always looked forward to seeing you,” Macchia continued, “ I will continue looking forward to seeing you again one day.”

Emily Koutsoliontos's internment will be held at noon on Friday, June 28 at St. Charles Cemetery, located in Farmingdale at 2015 Wellwood Avenue.

Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Christ The King RC Church at 2 Indian Head Road in Commack.

