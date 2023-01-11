Lake Grove Man Who Made Sexual Comments To A Girl, 11, Nabbed At Home, Police Say

A Lake Grove man was arrested after allegedly running up behind an 11-year-old girl leaving school and began making sexual propositions.

The incident took place in Selden on Tuesday around 3:25 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 20 Commonwealth Ave.

According to Suffolk County Police, the girl was approached by Zachary Chase, age 28, as she was walking home from Selden Middle School.

Police said Chase ran up from behind the victim and made sexual propositions to her before she ran home.

Chase then left the scene in a car, striking a pole as he fled, police said.

He was tracked to his home and arrested around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and leaving the scene of a crash, police added.

Chase was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

