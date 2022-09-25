Contact Us
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Elwood Bank Robber

Kathy Reakes
Know Him? Police are asking the public for help identifying an alleged bank robber. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly robbed a bank in February.

The robbery took place in Elwood around 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at the TD Bank on the Jericho Turnpike.

According to Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives, a man entered the TD Bank, located at 1941 Jericho Turnpike, approached a teller, and demanded that she place cash in a small black leather organizer. 

The teller complied and the man fled the scene in a black Nissan 4-door sedan eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, police said. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

