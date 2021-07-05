ID Released For Man Killed In Shooting At July 4th Party On Long Island

The identity has been released of a man who was shot and killed at a Long Island block party.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in Roosevelt, where Nassau County Police say two groups were involved in an altercation at the party on Hudson Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired and as a result, three people were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 27-year-old man from Hempstead, now identified as Tavon Greenhill, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Two other victims were taken to local hospitals for gunshot wounds: a 31-year-old woman from Uniondale who is listed in critical, but stable condition, and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead who is in stable condition, said police. Their identities have not been released.

The Homicide investigation continues and detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

