Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: College-Bound Long Island Student Latest To Earn Scholarship In Vax Program
Police & Fire

One Killed, Two Injured In Shooting At Long Island Block Party

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt.
Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a gunman who killed one person and injured two others in front of families at a Long Island block party.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in Roosevelt, where Nassau County Police say two groups were involved in an altercation at the party on Hudson Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired and as a result, three people were struck by gunfire, police said. 

A 27-year-old man from Hempstead was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. 

Two other victims were taken to local hospitals for gunshot wounds: a 31-year-old woman from Uniondale who is listed in critical, but stable condition, and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead who is in stable condition, said police. 

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Homicide investigation continues and detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.