One Killed, Two Injured In Shooting At Long Island Block Party

Police are searching for a gunman who killed one person and injured two others in front of families at a Long Island block party.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in Roosevelt, where Nassau County Police say two groups were involved in an altercation at the party on Hudson Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired and as a result, three people were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 27-year-old man from Hempstead was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Two other victims were taken to local hospitals for gunshot wounds: a 31-year-old woman from Uniondale who is listed in critical, but stable condition, and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead who is in stable condition, said police.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Homicide investigation continues and detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.