ID Released For 17-Year-Old Killed In Southern State Parkway Crash In Babylon

The identity of a teenager killed in a crash earlier this week on Long Island has been released.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 18 on the westbound Southern State Parkway between exits 36 and 37, in Babylon.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Altima, driven by a 16-year-old, was traveling westbound when the car left the roadway and struck trees and brush on the north shoulder, New York State Police said.

The 17-year-old front passenger died at the scene. He's now been identified as Osmar Vasquez of West Babylon.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit all responded to the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, and state police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

