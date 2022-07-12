Huntington Station Woman Accused Of Abandoning Cat Outside Of Closed Animal Hospital

A 60-year-old woman is charged with animal abandonment for allegedly leaving her 9-year-old cat at a closed Long Island animal hospital.

Darcy Beard, of Huntington Station, is charged with the misdemeanor for driving up to Dix Hills Animal Hospital while it was closed and abandoning her cat, named Lavender Rose, in a cat carrier at the location, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

Beard surrendered to SPCA detectives on Wednesday, July 6, the SPCA said.

She is set to appear in court on Tuesday, July 26, according to the announcement.

The Suffolk County SPCA asked anyone who witnesses animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County to call the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

