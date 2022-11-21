Huntington Man Who Attacked LIRR Conductor Receives First Transit Ban In MTA History

A man who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse for attacking a Long Island Rail Road conductor has received the first-ever transit ban in the history of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The MTA announced on Friday, Nov. 18, that Michael Harewood agreed as part of his sentence for third-degree sex abuse that he is banned from using the LIRR for two years.

An order of protection was also issued to the conductor who Harewood attacked, the MTA said.

Officials reported that the ban was made possible through a state law that allows individuals who commit crimes against traffic workers or sex offenses on public transportation to be banned for up to three years.

"This case demonstrates the urgency of our call for the justice system to pursue bans for those criminals who seek to target transit workers or customers,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “We must do everything in our power to keep riders and workers safe, and by banning this criminal from the system, the Court has done just that. He’s a bad actor who was clearly using the railroad not for transportation but to commit crimes; that won’t happen for the next two years with this individual.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.