Human Remains Found At Shirley Beach

Police are investigating after human remains were found at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Monday, March 6.
Police are investigating after human remains were found at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Monday, March 6. Photo Credit: Flickr/Mr.TinMD & Canva/cottonbro

Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found on a Long Island beach.

The discovery was made at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, according to Suffolk County Police.

Park employees told a 911 dispatcher that a woman had found what appeared to be a human bone. Detectives later found the bone in the sand.

The remains were taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and to make an identification.

Police did not speculate on how long the remains had been there or a possible cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

