‘Hug Your Kids A Little Tighter’: Support Rising For Manorville 7-Month-Old Battling Leukemia

Support is pouring in for the family of a “bashful, happy” 7-month-old boy from Long Island battling leukemia.

Manorville’s Carmine Gary Martino was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, in early December 2022, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by his grandmother, Colleen Martino.

She said the diagnosis came after the boy spent two weeks in and out of the hospital with a high fever, low blood counts, transfusions, and biopsies.

“His parents, Carmine and Christina, and our entire family are devastated by this diagnosis,” Martino said.

She went on to describe her grandson as a “beautiful, bashful, happy” seven-month-old baby.

“He always has a smile on his adorable little face,” she said.

Carmine Gary will have to undergo four courses of chemotherapy treatment, meaning his parents will be staying at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for the next six months, according to Martino.

“The health of our grandson is of the utmost importance. At the same time, the financial burden of a young family member with cancer is overwhelming,” Martino said, adding that the boy’s mother had to quit her job to stay at the hospital.

“They already have accumulated thousands of dollars in medical bills and are trying to live on one income as his treatment is carried out.”

Martino said any donations received will go directly toward the care and needs of her “beautiful grandson.”

“No amount is too small,” she said. “Our family appreciates all of your kind words, prayers, and donations. Please hug your kids a little tighter today and be thankful for their good health.”

As of Thursday, Dec. 8, the fundraising campaign had raised more than $54,000 on a goal of $35,000.

Click here to support the GoFundMe campaign.

