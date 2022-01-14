Girl Found Unresponsive At Hotel Pool In Suffolk County

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a Long Island hotel pool.

Katlyn Pineda, of Queens, was found around 4:50 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, in the pool at the Marriott Melville located at 1350 Walt Whitman Road.

According to the police, the girl was found by a family member who then called the police.

The child was transported to Plainview Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.

