News

Girl Found Unresponsive At Hotel Pool In Suffolk County

Kathy Reakes
The Marriott in Melville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a Long Island hotel pool.

Katlyn Pineda, of Queens, was found around 4:50 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, in the pool at the Marriott Melville located at 1350 Walt Whitman Road.

According to the police, the girl was found by a family member who then called the police.

The child was transported to Plainview Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

