Former Sayville Teacher Accused Of Providing Alcohol To Student

A former Long Island school teacher has been accusing of providing alcohol to a student.

Administrators of the Sayville Union Free School District contacted Suffolk County Police in May 2021 regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a teacher at Sayville Middle School.

An extensive investigation conducted by Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers determined then-teacher Jason Ferremi invited a student to his home on Pine Street in Sayville and provided the then-16-year-old boy with alcohol in December 2020, Suffolk County Police said.

Ferremi, age 36, was arrested Friday afternoon, March 4, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He will be arraigned on Thursday, March 24.

