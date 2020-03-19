Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Fifth Long Island Resident Dies Of COVID-19

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Novel coronavirus
Novel coronavirus Photo Credit: CDC

The third death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been confirmed in Nassau County.

The 76-year-old woman, who resided in Hempstead, is the second Nassau resident to die from the disease.

The other death in the county was that of a Queens man who died at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside.

The first Nassau resident to die from the virus was a 96-year-old person who had been quarantined at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre after testing positive for COVID-19.

There have been three Suffolk County residents to die from the virus, bringing the total to five Long Island residents and six fatalities on the Island, including the hospitalized Queens man.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.