Fifth Long Island Resident Dies Of COVID-19

The third death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been confirmed in Nassau County.

The 76-year-old woman, who resided in Hempstead, is the second Nassau resident to die from the disease.

The other death in the county was that of a Queens man who died at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside.

The first Nassau resident to die from the virus was a 96-year-old person who had been quarantined at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre after testing positive for COVID-19.

There have been three Suffolk County residents to die from the virus, bringing the total to five Long Island residents and six fatalities on the Island, including the hospitalized Queens man.

