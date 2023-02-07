Deer Park NYPD Officer Dies After Being Shot During Attempted Robbery

An NYPD Officer from Long Island shot in the head during a robbery in Brooklyn while he was attempting to purchase an SUV has died from his injuries in a case in which the suspect was apprehended in the Hudson Valley.

The body of officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park in Suffolk County died Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Brookdale Hospital, according to the NYPD.

Fayaz was shot as he and his brother-in-law, went to purchase a Honda Pilot in Brooklyn around 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 in the area of 472 Ruby St., NYPD said.

His death comes a day after the alleged shooter, Randy Jones, age 38, of Manhattan, was nabbed in Rockland County at a Days Inn in Nanuet for the shooting.

"Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our great city," said NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "Our Department deeply mourns his passing, and his family and loved ones are in our prayers."

Fayaz, a married father of two, was going to purchase the Pilot from an advertisement he saw on Facebook Marketplace, NYPD said.

When Fayaz, along with his brother-in-law met with Jones, they were walking down a driveway to see the vehicle when Jones grabbed Fayaz in a headlock and demanded the money, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

When Fayaz said he didn't have it, Jones shot the officer in the head, and continued to fire at least six additional rounds as he ran from the scene, Essig added.

After Fayaz was shot, the brother-in-law grabbed the gun and began firing back, police said.

Detectives tracked Jones to the Days Inn where he was found with a woman and five children. He was taken into custody with the wounded officer's handcuffs, NYPD said.

"We wanted him to know what he did to that officer," Essig said. "I think it sends a powerful message."

Jones is expected to be charged with the murder of the slain officer.

Fayaz, who worked out of the 66th precinct in Borough Park, has been with the department since 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

