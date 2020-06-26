COVID-19: Suffolk Jails Allow Visitors Again

More than three months after visitation was suspended due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, inmates at Suffolk County jails will once again be permitted to see visitors.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. announced that beginning on Tuesday, June 30, non-contact visitation will resume at county jail facilities in Yaphank and Riverhead, though there will be rules in place.

Toulon noted that only non-contact visits will be allowed to help continue combating the spread of COVID-19 in county jail facilities. Attorneys may also continue to make arrangements to visit clients, he added.

Visits will be limited to 30 minutes, strictly non-contact, and will be by reservation only. Face coverings must be worn at all times, and visitors must maintain social distance from each other.

Toulon said visitors that are not of the same household will not be allowed to visit an inmate at the same time, and anyone that has shown COVID-19 symptoms has been instructed not to enter jail facilities.

Before any visit, visitors will also be required to have their body temperatures taken when they arrive at the jail.

It has not been determined when jails will allow visitation in Nassau County at the correctional facility in East Meadow.

“By limiting the contact with inmates inside our facilities, we can better protect our staff, inmates, and the general public from community spread of COVID-19,” Toulon said.

The visiting schedule will be:

Tuesdays through Fridays: 2:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; and 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.; and 2:30 p.m.

