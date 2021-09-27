COVID-19: Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shots Now Available For Some Groups In NY

Some New Yorkers are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

During her latest COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Sept. 27, Hochul announced that Pfizer booster vaccine shots are available for specific groups of New Yorkers who are most at risk by the virus.

The New York's Clinical Advisory Task Force has verified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to allow booster shots for these groups of New Yorkers:

Anyone 65 years and older;

Residents between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions;

New Yorkers between the ages of 18 and 49 with specific underlying conditions;

Anyone 18 and older who are at an increased risk to contract or spread COVID-19 due to their work environments.

Health officials have advised that boosters are to be given at least six months after the second dose of the vaccine was administered to complete the initial vaccination process.

“This vaccine has been amazingly successful in saving lives,” Hochul said during her briefing on the same day President Joe Biden received his third shot. "It works.

“I’m sick and tired of talking about COVID. I want to talk about the rebirth of communities. There is an end in sight.”

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for booster shots. The Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson have not received federal approval.

“Let me be clear,” Biden said on Monday. “Boosters are important. But the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated. The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing.”

New York residents can text their zip code to 438-829 to find a location near them that is administering the shots or the initial COVID-19 vaccine series. They can also call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX, or visit www.vaccines.gov.

