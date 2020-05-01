COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

Hospitalization rates for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to drop on Long Island, as both Nassau and Suffolk county look to slowly reopen their economies.

In Nassau, there have been 36,161 (307 new) positive COVID-19 tests, which have now resulted in the death of 1,720 county residents. There have been 34,037 (373 new) confirmed cases in Suffolk, leading to the death of 1,203 county residents.

"We're seeing signs of strength hope and resiliency throughout the county," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said, noting that the county is approaching the magic number of 14 consecutive days of hospitalization for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, there must be a downturn in hospitalization for at least two weeks, and hospital capacity must remain below 70 percent as a precaution.

Earlier this week, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, "In addition to a big drop in the (percentage) of residents testing positive for COVID-19, Nassau has now had 14 consecutive days of declining hospitalizations – key CDC protocols for Phase 1 reopening.

"Our hard work is paying off - let's keep moving forward together."

In Nassau, Hempstead still had the highest volume of cases (1,825), followed by Freeport (1,324), Elmont (1,091), Valley Stream (992), Uniondale (969), Levittown (860), Hicksville (849), East Meadow (756), Glen Cove (695), Franklin Square (677), Long Beach (642), Baldwin (584), Woodmere (524), Roosevelt (519), and North Valley Stream (511).

In Suffolk, Islip has become the first town to exceed 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 10,081, ahead of Brookhaven (7,298), Babylon (5,544), Huntington (3,994), and Smithtown (1,836). More than 150 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 308,314 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in the deaths of 18,610 New Yorkers.

