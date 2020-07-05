COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases, Deaths

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, hospitalization, and death rate continue to trend in the right direction on Long Island as New York State begins “coming down the mountain” from the peak of the pandemic.

In Nassau, there were 243 new COVID-19 cases, while there were 349 newly reported cases in Suffolk, though more patients were discharged after being treated and displaying no symptoms of the virus.

Cuomo said that while the virus’s infection rate rapidly rose to its peak, the “downside of the mountain is a more gentle slope than what we went through going up the mountain.”

“There’s no doubt we’re coming down the mountain, the only question is what path we take,” he said. “It’s purely a function of what we do. None of this is preordained or decided. It’s all based on our own behavior.”

In Nassau, 109,867 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 37,593 testing positive and 1,904 deaths. There have been a total of 106,755 Suffolk County residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,892 positive tests and 1,547 fatalities.

Hempstead still had the highest volume of cases (1,929) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,398), Elmont (1,138), Valley Stream (1,025), Uniondale (1,015), Levittown (898), Hicksville (874), East Meadow (799), Glen Cove (747), Franklin Square (695), Long Beach (664), Baldwin (599), Woodmere (540), Roosevelt (548), North Valley Stream (527), and New Cassel (524).

In Suffolk, Islip leads the way with 11,390 COVID-19 cases, ahead of Brookhaven (8,626), Babylon (6,441), Huntington (4,776), and Smithtown (2,268). More than 250 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,055,921 people have been tested, with 323,978 testing positive for COVID-19. There have been 20,597 COVID-19 deaths statewide since the outbreak began in March.

