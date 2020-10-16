COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Town

Long Island saw more than 200 new COVID-19 cases as Nassau and Suffolk as county officials continue combating the pandemic amid a nationwide uptick.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 105 new positive cases out of 9,485 tested in the past 24 hours.

In Suffolk, there were 104 new cases out of 9,276 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate slightly above 1 percent, well below what some other counties and regions are experiencing in the state.

There have now been 48,377 positive COVID-19 cases out of 946,377 (5.1 percent, down from 5.5 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 47,815 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 959,995 (5 percent, down from 5.3 percent) tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Sunday, Oct. 11: 10,832 tests administered resulting in 127 (1.2 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 12: 14,942 tests administered resulting in 169 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 13: 15,304 tests administered resulting in 154 (1 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 15,781 tests administered resulting in 169 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Oct. 15: 18,761 tests administered resulting in 209 (1.1 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region, though there have been some caution signs in recent weeks.

There have been 2,208 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau County, and 2,017 in Suffolk County.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Friday, Oct. 16:

Islip: 14,125;

Brookhaven: 11,433;

Babylon: 7,771;

Huntington: 6,054;

Smithtown: 3,035;

Southampton: 1,280;

Riverhead: 837;

Southold: 433;

East Hampton:274;

Shelter Island: 10.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,487;

Freeport: 1,851;

Elmont: 1,506;

Uniondale: 1,462;

Valley Stream: 1,335;

Levittown: 1,271;

Hicksville: 1,189;

East Meadow: 1,100;

Glen Cove: 1,046;

Franklin Square: 942;

Long Beach: 893;

Woodmere: 810;

Baldwin: 778;

Oceanside: 711;

Roosevelt: 711;

North Valley Stream: 688;

Oceanside: 684;

New Cassel: 672.

Statewide, there were 136,039 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,707 (1.25 percent) testing positive. There are currently 918 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 897 people the day before and there were 10 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,611,431 COVID-19 tests, with 481,107 testing positive. A total of 25,628 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

