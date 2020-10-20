COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

There were less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in either Nassau and Suffolk County, with a total of 115 newly confirmed cases on Long Island.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 74 new positive cases out of 6,934 tested in the past 24 hours.

In Suffolk, there were 41 new cases out of 5,978 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate at approximately 1 percent, well below what some other counties and regions are experiencing in the state.

There have now been 48,731 positive COVID-19 cases out of 980,065 tests administered in Nassau, and 48,121 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 992,563 tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 15,781 tests administered resulting in 169 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Oct. 15: 18,761 tests administered resulting in 209 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 16: 23,840 tests administered resulting in 243 (1 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 17: 17,937 tests administered resulting in 190 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 18: 11,076 tests administered resulting in 112 (1 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 19: 12,912 tests administered resulting in 115 (0.9 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region after seeing a slight uptick in cases.

There have been 2,208 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau County, and there was one new fatality reported in Suffolk County, bringing the total to 2,019.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Islip: 14,206;

Brookhaven: 11,500;

Babylon: 7,809;

Huntington: 6,082;

Smithtown: 3,061;

Southampton: 1,285;

Riverhead: 845;

Southold: 435;

East Hampton:276;

Shelter Island: 10.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,502;

Freeport: 1,867;

Elmont: 1,517;

Uniondale: 1,467;

Valley Stream: 1,359;

Levittown: 1,301;

Hicksville: 1,203;

East Meadow: 1,108;

Glen Cove: 1,057;

Franklin Square: 948;

Long Beach: 907;

Woodmere: 830;

Baldwin: 784;

Oceanside: 720;

Roosevelt: 718;

North Valley Stream: 692;

Oceanside: 684;

New Cassel: 683.

Statewide, there were 90,540 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,201 (1.32 percent) testing positive. There are currently 942 people hospitalized with the virus and there were 12 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,072,715 COVID-19 tests, with 486,480 testing positive. A total of 25,672 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.