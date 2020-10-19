COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Long Island saw a slight downtick with slightly more than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported as Nassau and Suffolk as county officials continue combating the pandemic amid a nationwide and statewide uptick in new cases.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 61 new positive cases out of 5,522 tested in the past 24 hours.

In Suffolk, there were 51 new cases out of 5,554 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate at approximately 1 percent, well below what some other counties and regions are experiencing in the state.

There have now been 48,657 positive COVID-19 cases out of 973,131 (5 percent, down from 5.1 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 48,080 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 986,585 (4.9 percent, down from 5 percent) tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 15,781 tests administered resulting in 169 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Oct. 15: 18,761 tests administered resulting in 209 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 16: 23,840 tests administered resulting in 243 (1 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 17: 17,937 tests administered resulting in 190 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 18: 11,076 tests administered resulting in 112 (1 percent) positive cases;

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region, though there have been some caution signs in recent weeks.

There have been 2,208 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau County, and 2,018 in Suffolk County.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Monday, Oct. 19:

Islip: 14,206;

Brookhaven: 11,500;

Babylon: 7,809;

Huntington: 6,082;

Smithtown: 3,061;

Southampton: 1,285;

Riverhead: 845;

Southold: 435;

East Hampton:276;

Shelter Island: 10.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,495;

Freeport: 1,867;

Elmont: 1,515;

Uniondale: 1,462;

Valley Stream: 1,354;

Levittown: 1,299;

Hicksville: 1,202;

East Meadow: 1,106;

Glen Cove: 1,046;

Franklin Square: 948;

Long Beach: 906;

Woodmere: 829;

Baldwin: 783;

Oceanside: 711;

Roosevelt: 711;

North Valley Stream: 690;

Oceanside: 684;

New Cassel: 681.

Statewide, there were 82,009 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 998 (1.21 percent) testing positive. There are currently 934 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 918 people the day before and there were 14 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,982,175 COVID-19 tests, with 485,279 testing positive. A total of 25,659 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.