COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

There were nearly 400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island, which continues to see a rise in the number of people testing positive.

In Suffolk County, there were 200 new positive cases out of 13,426 COVID-19 tests administered in the past 24 hours, while in Nassau, there were 178 new cases out of 11,971 tests that were administered.

There has been a total of 1,068,890 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 49,198 (4.6 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 49,841 positive cases out of 1,056,172 tests.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,021 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,215 in Nassau.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 15,875 tests administered, resulting in 210 (1.3 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 25: 10,112 tests administered, resulting in 119 (1.2 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 26: 14,853 tests administered, resulting in 231 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 17,286 tests administered, resulting in 2336 (1.9 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 25,397 tests administered, resulting in 378 (1.5 percent) positive cases.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Thursday, Oct. 29:

Islip: 14,477;

Brookhaven: 11,840;

Babylon: 7,973;

Huntington: 6,217;

Smithtown: 3,144;

Southampton: 1,343;

Riverhead: 881;

Southold: 456;

East Hampton: 282;

Shelter Island: 11.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,550;

Freeport: 1,903;

Elmont: 1,540;

Uniondale: 1,495;

Valley Stream: 1,3683;

Levittown: 1,346;

Hicksville: 1,241;

East Meadow: 1,136;

Glen Cove: 1,086;

Franklin Square: 964;

Long Beach: 953;

Woodmere: 840;

Baldwin: 795;

Oceanside: 740;

Roosevelt: 741;

North Valley Stream: 712;

New Cassel: 708.

In the past 24 hours, there were 168,353 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, resulting in 2,499 (1.48 percent) positive cases. There are currently 1,085 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 19 new fatalities were reported.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

