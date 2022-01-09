COVID-19: Dozens Of NY Hospitals Halt Elective Surgeries

New York State officials have ordered dozens of hospitals experiencing lower bed capacity to temporarily halt elective surgeries in an effort to free up space amid the winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health ordered 40 hospitals to stop surgeries that aren't essential or urgent for at least two weeks, according to ABC 7.

Most of the facilities are located in the western and central regions of the state, and the complete list of hospitals can be viewed here.

The news comes as cases continue to increase across New York.

In a daily update posted on Saturday, Jan. 8, state officials reported another 90,132 COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate of 21.17 percent.

"There is an answer to this winter surge and it's simple: the vaccine and the booster," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. Parents and guardians don't delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It's safe and widely available."

