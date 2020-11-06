COVID-19: 400-Plus New Long Island Cases Reported; Here's Breakdown By Community

There were more than 400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island as the positive infection ticked upward near 2 percent according to data released on Friday, Nov. 6.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health was reporting 246 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 177 in Nassau, according to the latest data released.

There have now been more than 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

There has been a total of 1,130,891 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 50,210 (4.4 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 51,164 positive cases out of 1,133,161 tests (4.6 percent).

There were no new deaths reported in Suffolk, as the death toll remained at 2,022 while two new fatalities were reported in Nassau, bringing the total to 2,220.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:

Sunday, Nov. 1: 12,741 tests administered, resulting in 179 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Nov. 2: 20,292 tests administered, resulting in 371 (1.8 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Nov. 3: 15,193 tests administered, resulting in 174 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Nov. 3: 20,233 tests administered, resulting in 395 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Nov. 4: 22,213 tests administered, resulting in 423 (1.9 percent) positive cases.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of, Nov. 6:

Islip: 14,680;

Brookhaven: 12,110;

Babylon: 8,114;

Huntington: 6,333;

Smithtown: 3,219;

Southampton: 1,410;

Riverhead: 923;

Southold: 478;

East Hampton: 318;

Shelter Island: 13.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,587;

Freeport: 1,938;

Elmont: 1,558;

Uniondale: 1,517;

Valley Stream: 1,404;

Levittown: 1,395;

Hicksville: 1,284;

East Meadow: 1,157;

Glen Cove: 1,127;

Franklin Square: 974;

Long Beach: 982;

Woodmere: 916;

Baldwin: 812;

Oceanside: 777;

Roosevelt: 755;

North Valley Stream: 723;

New Cassel: 728.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 160,705 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, with 3,209 (1.99 percent) testing positive. Hospitalizations are up to 1,321, and there were 18 new virus-related fatalities reported.

Statewide, there have been 15,355,881 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, resulting in 522,021 positive tests. A total of 25,910 have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in early March.

