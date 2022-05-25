Coram Man Sentenced For Killing Teenage Brother

A Long Island man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for killing his teenage brother, authorities announced.

Coram resident Dimitri Robert, now age 30, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges related to the murder of his 17-year-old brother.

Specifically, Robert was convicted of:

Second-degree murder;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said that on Oct. 1, 2019, Robert fatally shot his brother, Devontay Robert, while the teen was sitting in the passenger's seat of their parents’ rented Nissan Altima that was parked outside a family member’s home in Coram.

Tierney said that Robert - who has a lengthy criminal record - had been in a child custody dispute and blamed his family for helping the mothers of his five children away from him.

According to the DA, evidence at trial found that Robert stated that “if you can’t see my kids, you are not going to see your kids.”

“In a fit of spite, (Roberts) took the life of his own brother and destroyed his family,” Tierney said. “This sentencing ensures he be unable to commit any more violent acts.”

