Centereach Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' CASH4LIFE Prize

A Long Island man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Edward Prush, of Centereach, claimed the prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Monday, Aug. 1, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The winning numbers from the drawing were: 11 20 36 40 46 Cash Ball 02, NY Lottery said.

Prush chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at the Club House Café, which is located at 1937 Middle County Road in Centereach, NY Lottery reported.

