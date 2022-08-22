'Can No Longer Cause Harm': Wyandanch Man Sentenced For Brutal Beating Of Wife

A Long Island man who beat his wife so badly that she had to have steel plates put in her leg will spend the next two decades in prison.

Wyandanch resident Almalik Keller, age 43, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Aug. 22, in Suffolk County Superior Court.

It came nearly a month after a jury convicted him of first-degree assault stemming from a September 17, 2021 incident outside of a smoke shop.

Surveillance video captured Keller brutally punching, kicking, and stomping the victim, prosecutors said. He also threw glass bottles and cans at her head.

When bystanders helped the woman into the rear driver’s side of her vehicle, prosecutors said Keller, who was in the driver’s seat, got out and slammed the door on her leg before driving away with her in the car.

Police said the victim suffered a broken leg, a black eye, and two lacerations on her scalp that required stitches.

She also had to undergo two surgeries to install two permanent steel plates on both sides of her left leg, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police located Keller the same day after seeing the victim in the back seat covered in blood and screaming.

Keller fought with police and briefly escaped on foot before he was eventually subdued with a taser and arrested, police said.

“Justice has been served and this should send the message that domestic violence cannot and will not be tolerated in Suffolk county,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“I hope today’s sentencing gives the victim a sense of closure and security in knowing that the defendant can no longer cause harm to her or anyone else.”

Keller also received concurrent sentences for second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, and resisting arrest.

Following his prison term, he must complete 20 years of post-release supervision.

A judge also issued a stay away order on behalf of the victim.

