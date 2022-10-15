Bay Shore Teen Indicted For Shooting Guest At Baby Shower

A Long Island teen has been indicted for the shooting of a man at a woman's baby shower.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the assault charges against Javier Soto, age 16, of Bay Shore, on Friday, Oct. 14.

“A baby shower should be a joyous occasion celebrating the coming of new life. Here, the defendant allegedly risked lives and shot a party guest with an illegal firearm,” said Tierney. “Fortunately, there were no fatalities.”

According to the investigation, on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., police were called to a home in Bay Shore after Soto allegedly shot the expectant mother’s uncle who was also a guest at the party.

Based upon the investigation, while the families were attending the baby shower celebration in the backyard, a fight allegedly broke out in the front yard.

The uncle, along with the expectant mother's parents, rushed to the front of the house where they witnessed another relative being physically assaulted by several other party guests, including the alleged shooter's girlfriend. The fight was broken up by the guests, who remained in the front yard, the investigation found.

A few minutes later, Soto allegedly returned to the front yard and shot the uncle at close range two times, the DA's Office said.

One bullet struck the man’s leg causing serious injury which required emergency surgery.

The teen was arrested the same day.

Soto was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm.

