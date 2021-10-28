Authorities Searching For Man Wanted In Two Suffolk County Homicides

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with two Long Island homicides.

An arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Colin Jerrick, whose last known address was in North Amityville, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, Oct. 25.

Crime Stoppers said Jerrick is wanted for fatally shooting 23-year-old Ajala Carpenter-Toney, of Amityville, during a party on June 13, 2020.

Authorities said the party took place on Grand Boulevard in Wyandanch.

Seven other people were shot during the party, including a man who has been in a coma since the shooting, authorities said. The six other people who were injured have since recovered.

Crime Stoppers said Jerrick is also wanted in connection with the July 31, 2020, murder of 28-year-old Elbert Wright, of Massapequa. Authorities said Wright was murdered in North Amityville.

Authorities said Jerrick also has ties to Huntington Station, Bay Shore, Florida and Guyana.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.