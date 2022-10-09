Contact Us
'An Out-Of-Body Experience': East Northport Woman Claims $3M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Josephine Julich
Josephine Julich Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island woman discussed the shock she experienced when she realized she won a $3 million lottery prize.

Josephine Julich, of East Northport, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "X Series 50X" scratch-off game, NY Lottery just announced.

"Winning this jackpot felt like an out-of-body experience," she told NY Lottery after claiming the prize.

Julich received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,640,520 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said Julich plans to use the funds for "retirement, her children, to have some fun, and for charitable causes."

The winning ticket was purchased at Alina’s Hallmark, which is located at 217 Middle Country Road in Selden, the lottery said.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.