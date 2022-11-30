Alert Issued For Missing Wyandanch Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Eric Reimertz was last seen leaving his Wyandanch home, located on Lakewood Street, on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 a.m.

The 59-year-old was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a blue rim, black shirt, brown jacket, and blue pants, Suffolk County Police said in an advisory issued late Tuesday night, Nov. 29.

He was reported missing by an acquaintance on Saturday, Nov. 12.

He's described as being 6-feet tall and approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, and had facial hair on Nov. 7, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Reimertz's location to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152, or 911.

