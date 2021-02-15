Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Daily Voice
Gerald White
Gerald White Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Gerald White, age 76, who suffers from a cognitive disorder, was last seen on Ash Place in Great Neck on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 4:45 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

White is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and straight gray hair. He was wearing a blue Fire Department jacket. 

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Gerald’s whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

