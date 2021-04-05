Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 12-Year-Old Last Seen At Middle School

A 12-year-old girl last seen at her middle school has been reported missing on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Alesia Berisha, who was last seen at the Hicksville Middle School.

Police issued the alert on Monday, April 5.

According to investigators, Berisha, who was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair, traveling in an unknown direction by an unknown means.

Berisha was last seen on Jerusalem Avenue at 12:36 p.m. on Monday wearing a back hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Det. Kerriann Hoovert at the Department’s Missing Persons Section by calling (516) 573-7347.

